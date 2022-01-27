 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening's outlook for Decatur: Overcast. Low 14F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 8 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.

