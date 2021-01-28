Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Partly cloudy. Low 17F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Decatur Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur today. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of s…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur today. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. Rain is expected f…
For the drive home in Decatur: Clear. Low 13F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur tomorrow. It shou…
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Cloudy skies. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 28F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 d…
It will be a cold day in Decatur, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Some mixed winter precipitation poss…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 26.25. 17 degrees …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Decatur today. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be cal…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 20.18. Today's forec…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 20.3. 14 degrees is …