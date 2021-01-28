 Skip to main content
Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Partly cloudy. Low 17F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Decatur Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

