Decatur's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 26F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur today. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of s…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur today. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. Rain is expected f…
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Cloudy skies. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 28F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 d…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 26.25. 17 degrees …
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Some mixed winter precipitation poss…
It will be a cold day in Decatur, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
For the drive home in Decatur: Clear. Low 13F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur tomorrow. It shou…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Decatur today. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be cal…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 20.3. 14 degrees is …
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. …