Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Decatur's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 26F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.