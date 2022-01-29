Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Partly cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Illinois State Police said drivers should anticipate scattered slick spots, especially on bridges and raised structures.
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
Temperatures will be bad enough, but factor in the wind and it will feel even worse. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner tells us how cold it's going to get across Central and Southern Illinois.
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
