 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Jan. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Decatur: Partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. A 25-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 21% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News