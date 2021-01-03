This evening in Decatur: Partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. A 25-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 21% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Jan. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 32.69. …
It will be a cold day in Decatur, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degre…
Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
This evening in Decatur: Considerable cloudiness. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, Decatur people should be prepared for temperat…
For the drive home in Decatur: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 28F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur today. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees toda…
Decatur residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degree…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur today. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees…
Decatur's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy with periods of freezing rain later at night. Low 27F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 9…