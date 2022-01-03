 Skip to main content
Jan. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Decatur's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 22F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

