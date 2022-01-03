Decatur's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 22F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Rain and snow could make for a slow morning commute Tuesday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect across Central and Southern Illinois.
The National Weather Service is predicting that Decatur and Mattoon will experience rain for most of Saturday, with the transition to snow not expected until this evening.
And the frigid temperatures that followed will ease by Monday afternoon.
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Decatur today. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. T…
Decatur's evening forecast: Increasingly windy with snow showers. Low around 20F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around…
Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle…
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 7F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.…