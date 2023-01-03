Jan. 3, 2023 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Decatur's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.