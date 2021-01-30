This evening's outlook for Decatur: Windy at times with rain. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible. Sunday, Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 77% chance of rain. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
