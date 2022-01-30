This evening's outlook for Decatur: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Decatur Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Illinois State Police said drivers should anticipate scattered slick spots, especially on bridges and raised structures.
Temperatures will be bad enough, but factor in the wind and it will feel even worse. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner tells us how cold it's going to get across Central and Southern Illinois.
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
