Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

For the drive home in Decatur: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 23.09. A 18-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 16 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.