Decatur's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Decatur tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Illinois State Police said drivers should anticipate scattered slick spots, especially on bridges and raised structures.
The major storm will impact Central and Southeast Illinois.
Temperatures will be bad enough, but factor in the wind and it will feel even worse. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner tells us how cold it's going to get across Central and Southern Illinois.
The major storm will impact Central and Southeast Illinois.
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calli…
For the drive home in Decatur: A mostly clear sky. Low 6F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 21. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Partly cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in D…