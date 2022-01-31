Jan. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Decatur's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Decatur tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.