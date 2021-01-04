 Skip to main content
Jan. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.

