This evening in Decatur: A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low around 20F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 9 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Jan. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The National Weather Service is predicting that Decatur and Mattoon will experience rain for most of Saturday, with the transition to snow not expected until this evening.
And the frigid temperatures that followed will ease by Monday afternoon.
Rain and snow could make for a slow morning commute Tuesday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect across Central and Southern Illinois.
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Decatur today. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. T…
Decatur's evening forecast: Increasingly windy with snow showers. Low around 20F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around…
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle…
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 7F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.…