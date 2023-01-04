 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 4, 2023 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening in Decatur: Considerable cloudiness. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

