Jan. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

For the drive home in Decatur: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the east. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

