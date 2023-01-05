 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 5, 2023 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 28F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rain/snow mix in central Illinois Thursday

Rain/snow mix in central Illinois Thursday

Rain and snow showers across the area today as a low-pressure system works over us. See when the activity will peak, how much snow will fall, and when it will all end in our weather update.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News