Jan. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Jan. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening's outlook for Decatur: Cloudy. Low 27F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 27.93. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

