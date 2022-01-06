 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

For the drive home in Decatur: Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy. Low 1F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 15 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News