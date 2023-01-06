Decatur's evening forecast: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Decatur Saturday. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Jan. 6, 2023 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Grain silo ripped apart near Maroa appears to be worst damage reported in Macon County.
After record high temps and tornadoes in central Illinois Tuesday, it's going to be much colder today and a chance of snow is coming back. Find out how long the snow chance will stick around here.
Get ready for an exceptionally warm day for this time of year despite lingering clouds and rain. Temperatures will tumble on Wednesday though and snow could return. Get all the details here.
Rain and snow showers across the area today as a low-pressure system works over us. See when the activity will peak, how much snow will fall, and when it will all end in our weather update.
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
No snow showers around today, but they won't be staying away. Find out when snow will return, how long it will stick around, and how much will fall in our weekend forecast.
Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. The Dec…
Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degree…
A stalled out cold front just to our east will be bringing us wet conditions and colder temperatures today. How are New Year's Eve and New Year's Day looking? Get all the details here.
Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low.…