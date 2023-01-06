 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 6, 2023 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Decatur's evening forecast: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Decatur Saturday. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.

