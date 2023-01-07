 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 7, 2023 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Overcast. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 29F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Rain/snow mix in central Illinois Thursday

Rain/snow mix in central Illinois Thursday

Rain and snow showers across the area today as a low-pressure system works over us. See when the activity will peak, how much snow will fall, and when it will all end in our weather update.

