Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 28.3. A 24-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Jan. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
