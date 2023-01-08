 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 8, 2023 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Decatur's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Decatur will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Rain/snow mix in central Illinois Thursday

Rain/snow mix in central Illinois Thursday

Rain and snow showers across the area today as a low-pressure system works over us. See when the activity will peak, how much snow will fall, and when it will all end in our weather update.

