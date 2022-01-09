This evening's outlook for Decatur: A few clouds overnight. Low 13F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . A 10-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
A period of freezing rain during the afternoon Saturday may cause icy spots on roads across Central Illinois. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
Tonight will be the coldest night of the season so far for Central and Southern Illinois. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner tells us how cold it will get.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Rain is …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 15. Today's forecasted low…
And the frigid temperatures that followed will ease by Monday afternoon.
It will be a cold day in Decatur, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low. Today's condit…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel even colder at 13. We'll see a low temperature …
The National Weather Service is predicting that Decatur and Mattoon will experience rain for most of Saturday, with the transition to snow not expected until this evening.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 28. A 22-degree low is fo…