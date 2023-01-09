 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 9, 2023 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening's outlook for Decatur: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low around 35F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Decatur residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

