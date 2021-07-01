Jul. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: A mostly clear sky. Low near 55F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Decatur will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.