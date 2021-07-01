Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: A mostly clear sky. Low near 55F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Decatur will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Emergency crews were busy late Friday and early Saturday rescuing people swept up or stranded by flash flooding across Central Illinois, including on Bloomington-Normal streets that were under 3 to 4 feet of water in places.
National Weather Service is warning Central Illinois residents to be cautious during flash flood watch
Thunderstorms and high winds are likely on Saturday and into Sunday in Decatur and Macon County.
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for central Piatt, DeWitt, south central McLean and northern Macon Counties until 9:30 p.m.
Rain and more rain predicted through Thursday; but your July 4 celebration looks to be nice and dry.
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
National Weather Service warns Central Illinois residents of heavy rainfall and potential flooding Thursday
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. 73 degrees is today's low. It's li…
Strong to severe storms are possible across Central Illinois this weekend. Read the details:
The Decatur area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. Periods of thunde…