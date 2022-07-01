Decatur's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Just isolated showers and weak storms during the day today, but as a cold front moves in this evening, rain looks likely. A few severe storms are possible. Full details in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Rain likely in central and southern Illinois Friday and Saturday with a small chance of severe storms
A slow moving cold front will bring a good chance of rain and possibly a few severe storms Friday and Saturday. What about Sunday and the Fourth of July? Here's your holiday weekend forecast.
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
A cold front will be pushing across central and southern Illinois Friday afternoon and evening. Until it arrives though, hot and humid. See how hot it will feel and track the rain here.
Watch now: Warming up Wednesday, even hotter for Thursday and Friday in central and southern Illinois
Not only will temperatures be climbing in the days ahead, but the humidity will be as well. Find out what it's going to feel like and when rain chances will return in our latest forecast.
Watch now: Still nice today, but increasing heat in the days ahead across central and southern Illinois
Temperatures will still be below normal Tuesday, but that's going to change for the rest of the week. Find out how hot we'll get and when rain will return in our updated forecast.
Today's temperature in Decatur will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. We will s…
Watch now: Increasing heat through Saturday in central and southern Illinois, but a cold front arrives Saturday night
No chance of rain Friday or Friday night, but as a cold front approaches and works over us, there is a chance of showers and storms for the rest of the weekend. Find out when rain is most likely here.
This evening in Decatur: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Gusty winds and small hail ar…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The UV ind…