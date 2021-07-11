Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Decatur community. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Monday, there is a 31% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Central Illinois.
Watch now: Central Illinois won't feel Tropical Storm Elsa remnants, but storms are back in the forecast
Central Illinois will be dry until a chance of thunderstorms begins Wednesday, continuing into the weekend.
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
