For the drive home in Decatur: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead, the Decatur area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Tuesday, there is a 39% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Jul. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Central Illinois.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are i…
Watch now: Central Illinois won't feel Tropical Storm Elsa remnants, but storms are back in the forecast
Central Illinois will be dry until a chance of thunderstorms begins Wednesday, continuing into the weekend.
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
The Decatur area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Today's f…
This evening in Decatur: Showers and thundershowers likely. Low around 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall…
The Decatur area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, the fore…
Decatur folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. T…
Decatur will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Exp…