Jul. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening's outlook for Decatur: A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur Wednesday. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 74 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south.