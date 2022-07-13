Jul. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This evening's outlook for Decatur: A few clouds overnight. Low around 65F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

