This evening's outlook for Decatur: A few clouds overnight. Low around 65F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a Flood Watch until 10 a.m. Friday for Shelby, Logan and Macon Counties.
One round of rain expected ahead of a cold front and another along it. See when rain is most likely in our area and get the latest on the severe weather threat in central Illinois here.
Cold front number one will exit southern Illinois Tuesday morning. Cold front number two will arrive in central Illinois Wednesday afternoon. Here's what both will do to our rain chances and temps.
A weak cold front looks to just clear central Illinois before stalling out. Find out when the best chance of rain is today and how much different temperatures will be Thursday in our updated forecast.
