Decatur's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
