For the drive home in Decatur: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Decatur area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Jul. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a Flood Watch until 10 a.m. Friday for Shelby, Logan and Macon Counties.
One round of rain expected ahead of a cold front and another along it. See when rain is most likely in our area and get the latest on the severe weather threat in central Illinois here.
A weak cold front looks to just clear central Illinois before stalling out. Find out when the best chance of rain is today and how much different temperatures will be Thursday in our updated forecast.
Cold front number one will exit southern Illinois Tuesday morning. Cold front number two will arrive in central Illinois Wednesday afternoon. Here's what both will do to our rain chances and temps.
With a front stalled out in the state, central Illinois will be much cooler than southern Illinois Thursday and Friday. The chance for showers and storms is sticking around as well. Full details here.
