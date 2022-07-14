 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

For the drive home in Decatur: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Decatur area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.

