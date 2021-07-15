Jul. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Friday, it will be a warm day in Decatur. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 71% chance of precipitation. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.