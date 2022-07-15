This evening in Decatur: Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 72 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
