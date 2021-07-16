Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur Saturday. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 22% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
