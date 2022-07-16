Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Decatur. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
