For the drive home in Decatur: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Decatur area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 20% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
