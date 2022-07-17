Jul. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Decatur's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.