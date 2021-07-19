This evening's outlook for Decatur: Clear. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur Tuesday. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
