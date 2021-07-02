Decatur's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur Saturday. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
