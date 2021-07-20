Jul. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

For the drive home in Decatur: A mostly clear sky. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.