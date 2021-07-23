Jul. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening's outlook for Decatur: A few clouds from time to time. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 94.14. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.