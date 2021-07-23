This evening's outlook for Decatur: A few clouds from time to time. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 94.14. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Starting Friday and extending into early next week, ambient temperatures across Coles, Macon and McLean counties could touch the low- to mid-90s and dew points could measure into the low- to mid-70s.
National Weather Service warns Central Illinois residents of poor air quality
