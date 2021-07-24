 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jul. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

{{featured_button_text}}

Decatur's evening forecast: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 73F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Sunday, Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 95.84. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News