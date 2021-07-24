Decatur's evening forecast: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 73F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Sunday, Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 95.84. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Central Illinois.
National Weather Service warns Central Illinois residents of poor air quality
Starting Friday and extending into early next week, ambient temperatures across Coles, Macon and McLean counties could touch the low- to mid-90s and dew points could measure into the low- to mid-70s.
