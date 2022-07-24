 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Decatur's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 63F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Decatur will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. There is only a 24% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

