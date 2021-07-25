Decatur's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 91.38. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Central Illinois.
National Weather Service warns Central Illinois residents of poor air quality
Starting Friday and extending into early next week, ambient temperatures across Coles, Macon and McLean counties could touch the low- to mid-90s and dew points could measure into the low- to mid-70s.
The Decatur area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 de…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and…
The Decatur area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. We will see c…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions…
This evening's outlook for Decatur: A few clouds from time to time. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Decatur folks should be prepare…
Decatur's evening forecast: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 73F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10…