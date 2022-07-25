Jul. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening in Decatur: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low around 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Decatur. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 90% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.