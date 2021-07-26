Decatur's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Jul. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Central Illinois.
National Weather Service warns Central Illinois residents of poor air quality
Starting Friday and extending into early next week, ambient temperatures across Coles, Macon and McLean counties could touch the low- to mid-90s and dew points could measure into the low- to mid-70s.
