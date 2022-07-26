Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Wednesday, Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Sunday cold front will bring heat relief for some in Illinois and small chance for severe storms
A cold front will be working across the state today bringing scattered showers and storms. A few could be severe. Full details on the the threats, timing, and temperatures in our latest forecast.
Very hot conditions across central and southern Illinois this afternoon. A cold front will bring relief for some Sunday, but also a chance for severe weather. Here's the latest information.
Watch now: Rain chances for central Illinois, oppressive heat for southern Illinois Friday, Saturday, and Sunday
A Heat Advisory is in effect for southern Illinois Friday thru Sunday where the heat will be unrelenting. Hot in central Illinois as well, but there are opportunities for rain. Here's what to expect.
Watch now: Very warm across central Illinois Wednesday, but exceptionally hot across southern Illinois
With a weak cold front working across the state, southern Illinois will be much hotter than central Illinois today. Small chance of rain expected as well. Find out how hot it's going to feel here.
Today will be cooler than Wednesday, but temps will remain above normal for late July and the humidity isn't going away either. The latest on the heat and who could see rain in our updated forecast.
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Decatur will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain …
This evening in Decatur: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low around 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall ne…
The Decatur area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though…