Jul. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Wednesday, Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph.