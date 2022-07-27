Jul. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.