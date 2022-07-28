Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 61F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Decatur area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
